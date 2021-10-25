Letter: Juan Peña for school board

I am writing to support Juan Peña for Eagle County School District Board of Education. I also strongly support Kelly Alter, Lelia Conlin, Dan Reynolds, and Michelle Stecher.

Juan Pena is the perfect example of a parent that has consistently been highly involved in the Eagle County School District since his oldest daughter started kindergarten in 2009.

I have had the pleasure of working with Juan as a PTO member at Red Hill Elementary since 2009. We worked together for many years on major events such as Wild West Days and our after-school programs at Red Hill. We also worked together on our main fundraising events at Gypsum Creek Middle School. In addition, Juan has been very involved as a photographer at all our events at Red Hill, Gypsum Creek, Eagle Valley High School, and for the Education Foundation of Eagle County’s Project Funway, and Wild West Day.

Juan served as PTO president at Red Hill and took over as president at Gypsum Creek when my kids moved on to Eagle Valley High School. Juan Peña is the ideal role model for our students and our community; all of us parents appreciate Juan for his positive interactions with our kids. As a graduate of Eagle County Schools and an extremely involved parent for the last 13 years, Juan will be a great asset because of his immense knowledge of what our district is looking for moving forward.

I know that Juan is a huge supporter of our teachers and administrators. If elected to the board, he wants to focus on improving teacher pay, which he has also worked on improving at the state level for years as a Trustee of the Education Foundation of Eagle County. Please join me in voting for Juan Peña for district E! I also encourage everyone to support the team of Vote Smart x5!

Robinette Hoppin

Gypsum