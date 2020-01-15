Letter: Just look at the eyes

Terrific article about Faythe and Alex Eichler and their livestock successes, all the way to National Western Stock Show. These young ladies work their tails off and deserve every belt buckle or trophy they have earned. Congratulations, Eichler family!

I have a request: Could you please reprint their pictures on page A2 side by side? I was struck by how identical Faith and Alex’s game faces are. This would be a public service — if anyone wants to know what a champion looks like, just look at their eyes.

Bennett Pollack

Flagstaff, Arizona