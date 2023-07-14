Letter: Just my opinion

Hypocrisy is nothing new in politics, nor are there laws against it. The standard against which it’s measured is not any law, but the meter of moral outrage with care taken to identify whose morals are being outraged and why. That’s why it’s hard to hear the growing noise emanating from the presidential campaign trail, especially from one candidate in particular, and not be reminded of the result of four years of dealing with that hypocritical, incompetent, petulant, but persistent voice.

Its aftermath essentially amounted to post-traumatic stress disorder on a national, dare I say, international scale. The possibility of having to face it for another four years cannot be ruled out, given that Americans might elect as their president our first indicted and potentially convicted felon. I for one hold my presidents to a higher standard than that, so no, I won’t be voting for him.

Of course, this all could have been avoided had Republicans put country over party and convicted at least one of the two impeachments. That would have required an honest look at the facts in question, something they danced away from, a dance noticed by the electorate in the midterms. Interesting among the revelations that came out of that whole sordid four-year mess was to show the country that impeachment without conviction is nothing more than a slap to the hand for the benefit of history, which leads us back to the candidate in question.

The GOP’s frontrunner rails against the federal prosecutor, Jack Smith, with incendiary language and pissy accusations. And noticeably not one iota of denial, but rather justifications as to the charges laid out against him in the 37-count indictment. The irony of course is, if convicted, he faces a sentence he himself helped to clarify, revise and put in place when he signed a law that made mishandling classified documents a felony . Careful what you wish for!

More significantly, the nation appears to be waking from the torpor of electing public officials who really ought not to serve, for a variety of reasons. The evidence for this is the trouncing Democrats did not suffer in those recent midterm elections. Now given the possibility that this Republican candidate will be running against an incumbent Octogenarian, it behooves Democrats to take nothing for granted. Conservatives, theocrats, and Republican opportunists have shown the American electorate their vision of where they plan to steer this country should they succeed in gaining command of its bridge. In rebuttal, at least this baffled citizen recalls the immortal words of Captain Kirk in “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier,” “What does God need with a starship?”

Gus Nicholson

Avon