Letter: Just say no to Berlaimont

I sincerely hope that the request to put a paved road in this section of our national forest will be refused. These developers should have been told up front (maybe they were) that they cannot just cut a road through an area that will endanger or disrupt the existence of deer and elk in order to access the multimillion-dollar homes they plan to build. This is Forest Service land. My land. Period.

Please do not approve it! It sets a dangerous precedent.

Pat Parrish

Vail