Letter: Just skip dining on the mountain, Richard

I recently read Richard Carnes’ column on mountain dining at Beaver Creek. I couldn’t agree more.

It used to be boring food and outrageous prices. With the current COVID-19 protocols and reservation system, the experience has gotten even worse. What I don’t understand is, “Why would the author put up with that?” I’ve lived here 15 years full time and have never eaten on the mountain (except for the free chocolate chip cookies at Beaver Creek!). Nor do I ever intend to.

Why not ski down to the base and eat at one of the restaurants? Preferably one that is locally owned and operated. The food will be better, the prices more equitable, and there’s a reasonable chance that the people serving you are adequately compensated. I feel better knowing that my money will stay in the valley, rather than be shipped down to Broomfield.

Somehow mountain dining at North American ski resorts has never been interesting. A hamburger and bag of chips is about the best you can expect. European resorts, on the other hand, offer great food. The meals can be memorable. I guess the concept of fine dining has never occurred to North American ski resort operators. They have a lot to learn, especially with the high-end clientele we see at places like Vail and Beaver Creek.

If you don’t feel you do not have the time to leave the mountain, then it’s pretty easy to arm yourself with a delicious sandwich or something else you make at home. I’m no five-star chef, but I can make a mean sandwich. Great bread loaded with the good stuff. Easily preferable to anything available in the mountain.

Joe Langereis

Edwards