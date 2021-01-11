Letter: Just stop with the mock outrage

I write this letter in response to the feigned outrage by local and national Republicans over President Trump’s recent behavior. Who could have imagined that a man of Trump’s “character” would be capable of such things?

After all, we had such little prior evidence to go off of, besides the multiple affairs, the hush money to a porn star, the “grabbing“ tape from that Access Hollywood interview. Oh, and calling neo-Nazis in Charlottsville “fine people.” Who could have guessed? Republicans are now all assuming the mock outrage of Captain Renault from the movie “Casablanca,” “Shocked, shocked I am….” This wasn’t a surprise. After all, a zebra doesn’t change its stripes.

Scot Marana

Eagle