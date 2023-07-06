Letter: Just wondering

Plenty of art, live music, lakeside movies, a triathlon and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/7/23 Art Events Art on the Rockies Art on the Rockies returns this weekend with over 120 fine artists and craftspeople. Colorado Mountain College will host the event with plenty of parking, food and drink vendors...

Tom Cotter brings his rapid-fire comedy to Beaver Creek on Wednesday The first comedian to reach the finals of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” brings his rapid-fire jokes to the Vilar Center Wednesday. Quick, confident and clever connections explode on the stage like a fireworks finale with...

Live music, barbecues highlight Fourth of July Weekend in the Vail area Toad the Wet Sprocket Take a trip down memory lane by listening to the music of Toad the Wet Sprocket on Friday night at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Songs like “Walk...

Yoga with llamas offered at Grand Hyatt Vail Move over goats, llama yoga is now a thing. In the past several years, yoga with goats, dogs, cats, even yoga with rabbits has been the craze to help get your namaste on, but now...