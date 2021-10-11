Letter: Kathryn Middleton for Vail Town Council

Please join me in voting for Kathryn Middleton for Vail Town Council. Kathryn has strong community values and is a leader in environmental sustainability. Her volunteer service with the Eagle County Community Wildlife Roundtable has elevated local awareness and support for wildlife in our valley.

Kathryn also has a strong track record as a small business owner in our outdoor recreation economy. She is a past owner of the Vail Nordic Center Shop and Vail Nordic Shop in Vail Village. She understands the importance of supporting our local small businesses while balancing economic growth with environmentally sustainable tourism. Kathryn has business and policy experience that will build a strong Vail Town Council. She has a degree in Sustainability Studies including Sustainable Business Strategies with the Harvard Business School.

Kathryn is a role model for our town’s outdoor mountain culture and commitment to environmental stewardship, the pillars of our community’s success in the past and into the future.

Peter Casabonne

Vail