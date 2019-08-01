Letter: Keep it weird by supporting Radio Free Minturn

This day in age, we have a multitude of outlets for entertainment at our disposal — most of which are a few clicks away on our cellphone or computer. From podcasts to Pandora, Spotify and beyond, we can zone out on our commute, or sing along while we cook to any number of services or sites. However, none of them will bring you the raw, weird and eclectic programming that Radio Free Minturn has to offer.

As the Vail Valley’s lone community radio station, Radio Free Minturn broadcasts completely genre-free daily programming that reaches from Vail Pass to Wolcott, Minturn to Red Cliff, and globally on the internet. As a completely volunteer-run, nonprofit community organization, we rely solely on the support of our local community in the form of donations and underwriting to keep the lights on and music flowing.

So now, I reach out to my fellow members of this wonderful mountain community in order to ask that you take a moment to tune in to 107.9 FM next week and make a live on-air donation with one of our DJs. We will be offering various gifts from community business as a thank you to anyone who calls in to donate on-air. A bit shy, eh? No worries, you can donate online at radiofreeminturn.org/youcanhelp!

We will also be having an End of the Fund Drive Party at the Minturn Saloon from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 to celebrate the station and our listeners ($10 suggested donation at the door). We will have complimentary beer, live music from our own DJs and a silent auction.

So please, make an effort to help keep Radio Free Minturn alive and weird!

DJ Slim Hill

Edwards