Letter: Keep our kids in school

I am the grandfather and legal guardian of an elementary school student and a high school student and I reside in Eagle.

On November 30, I received an email from Superintendent Phil Qualman with much information. In the email he made a very clear statement that ”If the community falls into the red severe risk phase of infection, we plan to transition to full-remote (with a few exceptions) until conditions change and allow us to return to our modified in-person modality.”

It would seem that this statement is in conflict with the recommendation of public health officials who have said that children should remain in school even if the red severe risk phase is reached and additionally that K-5 elementary students should remain in school even if the next color on the gauge (purple) is reached.

Let’s not be unreasonable and have our Eagle County children learning remotely while we permit people from afar with, perhaps, even higher rates of infection, to visit our home and potentially make the situation even worse.

How ridiculous would it be to have our Eagle County students and staff remote learning and at the same time skiing and riding freely at will at our local mountain terrain?

Think about it for just a minute … who will suffer, really?

Tony Tvarkunas

Eagle