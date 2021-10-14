Letter: Keiser for school board

As a 30-year plus citizen of this community, I would like to ask your support for Andrew Keiser for school board member for Eagle County Schools. As a longtime friend and colleague of over 15 years, Keiser and I have had the opportunity to engage in many conversations, covering many subjects. I find he desires to listen to your question, evaluate both sides of the debate and provide a measured and thoughtful reply. Keiser is not a politician, but a member of our community looking to enhance our children’s lives. He has raised his own children in our schools and provides a keen insight based on his family’s experience.

When you receive your ballot, please join me in checking the box for Andrew Keiser for Eagle County School Board.

Kevin Kenney

Edwards