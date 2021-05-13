Letter: Keith Klesner for Holy Cross Board of Directors

I have known Keith for many years. He is a proven engineer and as a USAF veteran, he understands service and putting others first. Keith brings 20-plus years of planning efficient infrastructure and a track record of integrating technology to solve hard problems. These skills would add to the HCE board as they drive to 100% renewable energy by 2030, while keeping our rates some of the lowest in the state.

Holy Cross is a great organization and co-op energy leader. Keith is the right leader, at the right time, to carry on that legacy. As ballots arrive in coming days make sure to vote for Keith Klesner.

Willy Powell

Eagle