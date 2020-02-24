Letter: Key dates for the election year

I am writing to clarify a few important points for Colorado’s 2020 election process. On Tuesday, March 3, there is a presidential primary in which folks can vote for their favorite presidential candidate in their chosen party, Democrats or Republicans. Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either primary, but not in both, and mailing in two primary ballots will disqualify either from counting.

On March 7, party precinct caucuses are going to be held throughout Eagle County. The Democratic Party caucus will have a preference poll for our candidate for the United States Senate in six local locations. The Republican party has already chosen its Senate candidate.

On June 30, there will be a primary for non-presidential races.

For the primaries you can vote by mail prior to the election or at your polling place on election day. For caucuses, you must attend in person. If you wish to participate in the caucus, you had to register as a member of your respective party by no later than this Feb. 14.

The general election for all U.S., Colorado and local candidates will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. New this year. If you are going to be turning 18 by November 3, 2020 (election day), you can vote in the primaries, but you must be registered. Similarly, you can participate in your party’s caucus. To register to vote or choose a party affiliation, go to http://www.govotecolorado.com.

For information about your party’s caucuses, go to your county’s party web site.

Melissa Decker, chair, Eagle County Democrats