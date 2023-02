I have been an owner in EagleVail for over 15 years and in this upcoming election, I feel that the three candidates that will best serve our community are Mike Kieler, John Donovan, and John Copeland. They are all long-time residents, and very invested in the tight community that we all live in. Please join me in voting for John, John and Mike in the upcoming election.

Ron Webert

EagleVail