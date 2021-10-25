Letter: Kim Newbury-Rediker for Vail Town Council

Vote for Kim Newbury-Rediker. It’s that time of year again to get out to the polls and take part in your local election. Kim brings extensive experience in governance within Vail and the state of Colorado, having previously served on Town Council, Vail’s Recreation District Board, Commission on Special Events, Economic Advisory Council, and Local Housing Authority, as well as the Colorado Real Estate Commissions Board.

She is a longtime local dedicated to making the changes we need to see for the success of our valley, is committed to the quality of life of the community, and will be steadfast in getting the job done. Not only is Kim’s experience top-notch, but she also has an innate ability to bring joy, wit, and laughter to situations, keeping negativity down, and focus where it should be — allowing for productive forward movement. I’m going to vote for Kim, and you should too!

DiAnna Kelsey

Vail