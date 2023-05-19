Letter: Kim Schlaepfer for Holy Cross board

This letter is to support Kim Schlaepfer as a Holy Cross Energy board member. Kim has devoted her career to promoting sustainability in the built environment through policy, community outreach and engagement, and would be a great addition to the Holy Cross Energy board.

Our beautiful mountain communities are getting harder to have a foothold in as costs of living continue to rise and keeping energy costs down for the community should be a priority. The newly proposed rate structure will impact many individuals who don’t really have a choice to avoid peak demand charges, i.e. single parents with busy work schedules. Kim recognizes this and does not support the rate structure in terms of electrification support and peak demand charges.

Kim will bring to the board both her strong interpersonal skills as well as an imperative to keep electricity affordable while becoming progressively cleaner. She will focus on clean energy, community connections, rebates, and upholding equity.

Your ballots should have arrived on May 16, so please don’t forget to vote and throw in a vote for Kim Schlaepfer! To have someone committed to the community and sustainability on the board of our local utility company is imperative to create local solutions for the challenges ahead, both for equity and to take the steps needed to accomplish our climate action goals.

Amanda Poindexter

Glenwood Springs