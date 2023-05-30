Letter: Kim Schlaepfer for Holy Cross board

My name is Claire, and I am an Edwards resident. I am writing to strongly encourage the Eagle County community to vote for Kim Schlaepfer for the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors.

I have been working with Kim for almost 2.5 years. I first met her in 2020 when she was at the helm of the Climate Action Collaborative at Walking Mountains Science Center and began working with her soon after. When her chapter at Walking Mountains ended, I soon followed her to Lotus Engineering and Sustainability, where I now work with her on climate mitigation and resiliency planning projects.

One of the first and most prominent things I learned about Kim was that she is one of our most passionate community members when it comes to energy and sustainability issues that impact Eagle County. Her love for this little mountain community runs deep, and it is continuously expressed through her dedication to climate action and desire to drive down carbon emissions, mitigating risks that stem from a changing climate and increasing cost of living.

Kim is an expert in building and energy policy, as well as community outreach and engagement. I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing her leverage this killer combination of skills and creativity to help our clients build more sustainable and resilient communities. She leads conversations with compassion and understanding, while simultaneously deploying an uncanny ability to take on new perspectives, all to guide diverse sets of stakeholders toward productive and collaborative solutions. She effortlessly demonstrates both big-picture and detailed thinking, providing fresh perspectives and an ability to connect things to the bigger picture.

A few examples of Kim’s successes include leading the State of Colorado’s Energy Code Board to develop a new minimum building code that will have lasting impacts on our energy infrastructure for the foreseeable future, working with the Colorado Energy Office to develop two rural electrification grant programs, and leading the more local initiative of updating our community’s building codes to ensure homes and businesses are energy efficient today and able to cost-effectively electrify tomorrow.

I strongly believe her interpersonal and facilitation skills, experience with a variety of community types, and building/energy/sustainability policy expertise will be an extremely beneficial asset to the Holy Cross Board and Eagle County community. Kim is dedicated to affordability, clean energy, and enhancing the services of a cooperative utility, and I can guarantee your vote for Kim Schlaepfer will bring a better future for the County.

Claire Kantor

Edwards