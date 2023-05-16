Letter: Kim Schlaepfer for Holy Cross board

It is with great certainty and enthusiasm that I support Kim Schlaepfer for the Holy Cross Energy board. Kim has been a local sustainability and climate action leader for many years, and her experiences would lend strong additions to the Holy Cross Board. Kim has built valuable partnerships over the years through her green buildings and clean energy work, making her extremely knowledgeable and dependable on such topics.

Furthermore, her determination to innovatively meet Holy Cross’s renewable electricity goals while keeping utility bills affordable aligns her with the robust vision of Holy Cross Energy. Please vote in the Holy Cross Board election, and consider Kim as your candidate of choice.

Gina McCrackin

Eagle