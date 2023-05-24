Letter: Kim Schlaepfer for Holy Cross Energy board

Vote for Kim Schlaepfer for Holy Cross Energy Board. Kim is an emerging and dedicated energy leader. She stays on the leading edge of energy policy and practices through her technical consulting work and role on Colorado’s Energy Code Board. Kim is driven to see our electricity stay affordable and become progressively cleaner.

Having worked with Kim over the years, I know her to be detail-oriented and thoughtful. Her experience leading the Climate Action Collaborative cannot be overstated in its value. She understands the diversity of lived experience in our district and deserves considerable credit for the creation of various energy inventories and reports that inform the work of both nonprofits and local governments.

Beyond her technical expertise, Kim genuinely listens to others and actively seeks creative, collaborative solutions. I believe she will advocate for rate structures that balance social equity, financial prudence, and reduced carbon emissions.

Personally, I share in Kim’s vision for Eagle County “powered by renewable energy, electrified to eliminate local air pollution, and connected by way of robust multimodal transportation.”

While there are multiple experienced candidates running to represent the Northern District, Kim is outstanding in her focus, determination and passion. She is a leader that will go far in her career, and we can trust her to protect our community values now and into the future.

Laura Hartman

Eagle