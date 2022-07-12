Letter: Kindness in action

This weekend I was in an Avon big box store trying to find a couple of parts to hook up a new gas grill to the natural gas line at my house. Having never done this before, I was unsure exactly what parts to get.

Unfortunately, no one in the store was any help. I noticed another customer who was in the same section and I asked him if he knew much about plumbing. He asked me a couple of questions and then told me what part it was. I probably gave him a blank stare, because he said to follow him to the parts bins where he began searching for the right parts. As he searched, he told me he is the owner of JG Plumbing and Heating (in Red Cliff, I believe).

In all, he spent nearly 15 minutes of his day helping me find the parts I needed and explaining how to install them and how to check to be sure there were no gas leaks. For a random encounter with someone who was not a customer of his, I thought it was incredibly kind and generous of him to help a stranger in this way. Based on my experience, I strongly suspect that the customers of JG Plumbing are receiving great service. I hope he knows how much I appreciated his kindness.

David Nelson

Edwards