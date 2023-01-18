Letter: Kudos to Boebert

In light of Rep. George Santos’ fake resume, Lauren Boebert has not shied away from her resume. What you’ve seen and read about her is what you get. Both Santos and Boebert beat formidable candidates in their respective races. There wasn’t a coup. The voters in their districts have spoken.

So move on, Biden and Trump. These folks are our new leaders. The younger generation has arrived. As former President Ford once said: “I have a lot of faith, I have tremendous belief in what the younger generation of this country is going to do in the years ahead.”

Heaven help us.

Michael Mossman

Avon