Letter: Kudos to ECO Transit

I want to express my sincere thanks to the many bus drivers who transported me from Eagle Valley High School to the Avon Station and back during this winter season. The many mornings I felt uneasy about driving to work on snowy icy roads, I relied on the many bus drivers to get me to work safely as I relaxed on the bus.

The bus drivers had my life in their hands. I so appreciated the drivers. Many mornings I would call ECO Transit at 6 a.m. and speak with “Cisco” to find out if routes were running on time. He was so pleasant and professional with each call. The Eagle County community is very lucky to have such great bus transportation!

Jenny Hejtmanek

Gypsum