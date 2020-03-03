Letter: Kudos to Krieger

If you didn’t read Dave Krieger’s column this week in the Vail Daily, do yourself a favor and read it. Krieger’s column is a textbook illustration of what good column writing looks like. It includes an easy to follow storyline — he and his son’s grappling with who to vote for here in Colorado on Super Tuesday, plenty of imaginative analogies drawn from the movies and sports, a well-grounded historical context in which to fit this year’s politics, and an ability to deliver his opinions in a straightforward style that lets you clearly know what he stands for and why he stands for it.

As a contributing local columnist to this paper, Krieger challenged me to up my writing game. I plan to put what I learned to good use.

Jay Wissot

Denver and Vail