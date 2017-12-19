Letter: Kudos to the Avon Post Office for fast, friendly service

It's not often that one hears good comments about the service at the Avon Post Office; however, anyone stopping by this past Sunday, Dec. 17, was quick to notice a big difference. The package pick-up window was open to receive "pink slips" and deliver packages! The young lady at the window was pleasant and efficient. No long lines, at the time just four of us, so we chatted about how helpful and welcoming this move was.

Kudos.

Faye McKenny

Avon