Letter: Kudos to Vail Recreation District for Hill Climb

I would like to send out a big thank you to the Vail Recreation District for an outstanding job of planning, organizing, and carrying out the Vail Hill Climb on July 4. This year was the 37th year for the event. Even though it was different (and yes longer this year) it was still a very successful event.

I’m sure everyone at VRD (especially Kip, Beth, Joel, and MIke) spent a lot of time planning and organizing this special event. The circumstances this year were very different and difficult. In spite of all these difficulties, VRD did a commendable job in all areas of the race. Thank you and please know that all your hard work is appreciated.

Marlin Smickley

Edwards