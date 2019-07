It seems as though Paul Kulas has all the answers given that he drives a Tesla. His attack on a previous opinion piece was not an answer to the writer’s opinion but an attack on the writer of the opinion. Everyone has an opinion and has a right to have one, but it seems as though if it does not fit Mr. Kulas’ opinion then it is absolutely wrong. I guess I need to buy a Tesla so I too can be as bright as Mr. Kulas.

Dennis O’Halloran

Avon