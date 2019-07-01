Letter: Kulas column went too far

I don’t make a habit of writing letters to newspaper editors, but what happened the other day I found very offensive. You let one writer personally attack another writer who had a different opinion. Butch Mazzuca, a longtime writer for you, was offering his opinion as he often does, in a more conservative fashion.

What your paper permitted Paul Kulas to do was to go far beyond a simple disagreement and attack Mazzuca himself. Why a paper would let this happen to one of its contributors, is beyond me.

Dwight Devon

Edwards