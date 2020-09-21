Letter: Law and order party doesn’t follow the law

We’ve all seen political signs for the candidates on one side of the aisle pop up on public lands and right-of-ways all around the county over the past week. It continues to defy comprehension that the supposed “law & order” party has no respect whatsoever for the rules. Political yard signs are not allowed on public lands until 45 days prior to the election.

That date was Saturday, Sept. 19. In addition, I’ve heard of signs for Biden-Harris placed on people’s lawns have been reported stolen repeatedly and in large numbers. Tampering with political yard signs is illegal. Anyone caught faces a $750 fine, and if the sign was on private property there can be additional charges of trespassing, destruction of property, and theft. Grow up, children.

Jennifer Filipowski

Eagle