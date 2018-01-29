Letter: Legislated tax cuts coming soon will boost the amount of money in your paycheck
January 29, 2018
Here's something to brighten up a dreary January: The IRS recently completed its new tax withholding tables to reflect recently passed tax cuts. Employees across the country will see bigger paychecks by Feb. 15 at the latest as less money is taken out by the government in taxes. According to Yahoo Finance, a person earning $60,000 a year can expect to earn $112 more per month. If they have kids, that number will be higher.
More money in people's pockets will help pay for bills, which nearly half of Americans struggle with. It will cover the cost of a monthly smartphone plan. Who wouldn't want that taken care of? Tell your significant other: Tax cuts should also mean a nicer Valentine's Day gift this year.
Lois Landgraf
Colorado State Representative, Fountain
Trending In: Opinion
- Letter: State representative writes about good news coming in your paycheck
- Letter: Telling the truth applies to all; that’s how we ended up with Trump
- Lien: Trump administration’s public land policies sucker punch hunters and anglers (column)
- Letter: With Trump, Republicans choose party before personality, principles before politics
- Cocchiarella: Eagle County Schools welcomes three new Board of Education members
Trending Sitewide
- Pilgrim Downs victim ID’d as Catherine Kelley — Christian, adventurer, friend
- Accused murderers ‘likely’ called an Uber in Pilgrim Downs killing, Sheriff confirms
- Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass adds alliance with Telluride Ski Resort for 2018-19 season
- Denver pair arrested in Edwards death; male, female suspects hid but were quickly caught
- Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin is the new face Alterra’s Ikon Pass, an Epic Pass rival