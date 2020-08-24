Letter: Let nature take its course with wolves

The article on wolves in the Aug. 12 edition of the Vail Daily was interesting and informative. Unfortunately, it only told some of the possible positive effects of wolves and did not mention the negative effects.

Thirty-five Wolves were initially introduced into Idaho and now their population now exceeds 1,000 and they cause millions of dollars in damage each year. In Wyoming, before the first wolf introduction in 1997, the moose population was estimated to be 10,000. In 2018 the moose population was estimated to be 1,400 and the Wyoming state’s biologist attributes’ the decline to wolves. Other than in Rocky Mountain National Park, overgrazing by elk and deer is not a problem in Colorado.

This fall’s ballot initiative 107 will call for the introduction of gray wolves into Colorado’s Western Slope. It is a well-established fact that there are presently wolves in Colorado that have migrated from Yellowstone. Northwest Colorado has a pack at this time, which is prospering, and will multiply in the future. Let nature take its course! The wolves that are in Colorado will multiply and they will continue to migrate from Yellowstone. There is no need to introduce gray wolves into Colorado’s Western Slope as proposed in initiative 107.

There are many articles on this subject and I encourage readers to Google the subject for a full understanding of wolves in Colorado.

Don Illingworth

Vail