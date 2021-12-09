Letter: Let us bang on the glass

I’m writing to express my support for Jackson Higgins’ opinion, who states in his letter to the Vail Daily: “Let us bang on the glass at the Yeti games. It’s hockey!”

Banging on the glass at Yeti games is one of our inalienable rights as human beings, and protected speech under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. How can we express our love for our semi-professional hockey team and hatred for all visiting teams if our rights to free expression are being trampled on by armed security guards?

P.S. I second bringing back “Big Buck Hunter” to The George and request the return of the foosball table as well!

Arthur Wessel

Eagle