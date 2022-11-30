Letter: Let’s be community-minded

We would like to voice our support of the Vail Town Council’s efforts to preserve open space, wildlife habitat and dark skies in East Vail. This narrow corridor is part of our regular commute. On a daily basis, we are astounded that just a few miles from a world-class ski resort, there is no sense of the big city. The feeling of wilderness present on the descent from Vail Pass into our valley makes our home extraordinary. We feel fortunate to coexist with the browsing sheep herd, birds of prey soaring overhead, and thriving fish in Gore Creek. The dark winter nights are priceless.

The controversial parcel was an integral part of an open space master plan. It returned to private hands due to a paperwork processing error from the 1970s. The hands of time can’t be turned back, but this land can be spared the fate of development

The future of Vail depends on our leaders seeking the difficult balance between economic development and environmental stewardship. We are grateful to everyone who is working toward solutions with an eye toward the legacy we will leave for future generations. Let’s all strive to be community-minded — pro-housing and pro-environment.

Kate and Carl Cocchiarella

East Vail