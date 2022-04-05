Letter: Let’s call it Bologna Creek

I think Squaw Creek should be renamed Bologna Creek because my mother-in-law Ardith Calhoun of Lake Creek told me lots of stories of the Lake Creek and Squaw Creek area. One was that every summer the people up both creeks would get together for a picnic at the old school house at the bottom of Lake Creek and all the people up Lake Creek always brought yummy biscuits, fried chicken and cakes, while the people from Squaw Creek would just bring bologna sandwiches.

Linda Buckley

Gypsum