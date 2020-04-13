Letter: Let’s deliver food to those who need it

I usually do not watch morning news programs but stay-at-home orders have changed that. I just watched two pieces of news that have really made me scratch my head. First, the fact that food banks are overwhelmed and running out of food to feed the families who are suffering from job loss. Second, how the farmers in Florida are dumping produce like corn, squash, green beans and dairy farmers in Wisconsin are dumping out milk because restaurants and schools are closed.

All the farmers say that they are willing to give them away free but they also realize that the trucking industry has been taxed and there is no opportunity for them to distribute to the food banks. Here is an idea that I’d like to get some volunteers to organize: a delivery army for food banks across the country. All you need is your car/SUV/small truck and connection to these farmers and you could pick-up your delivery and deliver to your local food banks. #deliveryforfoodbanks To the good people of the Vail Valley, can you help me organize delivery?

Nezih Cakir

Wildridge

