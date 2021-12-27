Letter: Let’s demand better of Boebert

History has shown that every politician loves to preen their feathers while boasting about their respective accomplishments. Lauren Boebert is not immune from this boasting. What galls me is her remaining stuck in the Trump-like trap of having to name call others.

Labeling and using terms like “leftist” and “radical” are so immature that you expect these to come from school-yard wannabe bullies, not a representative of the people. Whether you like or dislike Boebert, let’s demand that she rise above the morass of name calling, elevate her dialogue and get back to the business of governing rather than labeling, name calling and being petty. We the people deserve better.

Dudley Irwin

Edwards