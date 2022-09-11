Letter: Let’s get a few things clear on global climate change

Kay Delanoy wrote a letter inquiring why well-to-do people continue their fossil fuel-guzzling habits in the face of the climate crisis, and encouraging them to use their power for good. Tom Sorensen commented on that letter by implying that Kay Delanoy does not know what she is talking about and that everything will be fine. To his points: First, climate change-influenced events such as flooding and drought are not a result of people using petroleum products to excess. More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific studies arrive at this fact: climate change is mainly caused by humans. And the wealthy emit a truly staggering amount of greenhouse gasses. According to Oxfam, a confederation of 21 charitable organizations focused on the alleviation of global poverty , and the Stockholm Environment Institute, the world’s richest 1% cause double the CO2 emissions of the poorest 50%.

Second, Sorenson claims he Earth’s climate has changed continually through time. Yep. When it changes rapidly, mass extinctions result. I recommend Marcia Bjornerud’s book “Timefulness” to Sorensen. We are changing the Earth’s climate very, very rapidly by any historical or geological measure. Finally, Sorensen says that there have been many positive changes to pollution levels in the United States in the last 50 years . However, the United States is still one of the top two greenhouse gas emitters, and the world is not on track to limit climate change below what scientists say are catastrophic levels. I think Delanoy’s point that the wealthiest among us might try being a little more responsible is a good one, and she at least had the civic-mindedness to suggest it in the paper. I usually content myself with just flipping them off as they fly over.

Cynthia Lepthien

Eagle