Letter: Let’s get serious about open fires

Let’s get serious about open fires this summer and going forward. The Forest Service found way too many unattended fires last summer.

Probably 30 percent of those in the forest don’t know how to make fire, but when they are successful, they see no need to extinguish it upon their departure.

We are in a drought and will be for sometime to come. I ask legislators to pass a bill that says no open fires in Colorado this summer. This probably will not go over with many campers but there is too much stupid out there. The cost to fight these fires and property damage is growing every year.

If you do pass any such law, put some teeth in it like a $5,000 to $10,000 fine. Sorry, but we have a serious problem that’s needs to be addressed.

Packy Walker

Vail