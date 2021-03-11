Letter: Let’s get the CORE Act done

It was an untimely blood sugar-crash on a 14,000-foot Colorado summit that ultimately set us down the path of founding our own nutrition bar company, Fourpoints Bar. Though, it was our love for those Colorado high summits and their surrounding wilderness areas that prompted us to become activists for their protection.

Born and raised in Colorado’s great outdoors, conservation is a part of us and is central to our business. If our public lands aren’t protected, there’s a risk we lose the truly special places, the places that make Colorado home. For us, making sure that our shared public lands, the trails, alpine meadows, rivers, mountains, forests — all of it — are protected for future generations of Coloradans is the driving passion behind our business.

That’s why we were so excited to see the House of Representatives pass the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act at the end of last month. The CORE Act will protect 400,000 acres of precious Colorado areas, from the World War II training base for the legendary 10th Mountain Division located along the Continental Divide to two of our state’s iconic 14ers, Mount Sneffels and Wilson Peak. We’ve supported the legislation for years alongside many other Colorado conservation-minded businesses.

A sincere thank you to our legislative champions who have made the House passage possible: Reps. Joe Neguse, Diana Degette, Jason Crow, and Ed Perlmutter. And a big thank you to Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, our senators who have already asked for a hearing in the U.S. Senate. Now let’s get the job done, and let’s protect our public lands!

Kevin and Patrick Webber

Founders, Fourpoints Bar