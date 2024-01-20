Letter: Let’s give credit to the women who built hockey league

Kori Beckman. Alicia Kelly. Those are the names of two women who have been an integral part of the Mountain Women’s Hockey League that you wrote about. Yet somehow, in an article about the women’s hockey league, Ryan Sederquist mentioned that former coaches Aaron Beckman and Mick Kelly are married to players — without mentioning either of their spouses by name.

Both women have helped grow our league. Both women have been involved with this program for years. Both women are remarkable hockey players in their own rights. Both women have captained teams.

Joetta Stocks is a former MWHL player who is married to Josh Stocks. Josh was mentioned in the article, but I had to do a little research to figure out to whom he is married. I don’t personally know Joetta because she was involved with the MWHL before my time, but I am grateful for her contribution to growing women’s hockey in our valley.

This league was developed for women, by women and while I am thrilled that the Daily wrote an article highlighting the MWHL and what it means to its participants, all three of these women deserved to be mentioned by name in your article.

Heather Rawlings, MWHL player, 2011-present

Vail