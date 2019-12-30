Letter: Let’s hear it for Hawaii

On Saturday, Dec. 22, my 13-year-old granddaughter was skiing in Vail with a replaced ski pass. When she was trying to purchase her lunch, the resort charge wasn’t working so she called her mother who realized that the resort charge box on the form had been overlooked and not checked.

Overhearing the conversation, the man in line behind her said he would buy her lunch. Stunned, she tried to decline the offer, and he very simply said, “I’m from Hawaii, and this is how we do things there.” I would like to thank this kind gentleman wherever he might be, and remind the worker bees of this community who are striving to provide a great guest experience that our visitors are, for the most part, decent, kind human beings.

Peggy Nicholls

Edwards