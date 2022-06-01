Letter: Let’s hear it for the sports guy

Some months ago, I wrote a letter to the editor that the Daily had scored (thus the Eagle Valley would benefit) by hiring Ryan Sederquist as the new sports reporter. I, for one, have not been disappointed by his work since then.

But his recent essay, ”Me N’ Neely” was extra special. I don’t think I am out of line when I suggest that the essay should be nominated for his category in the 2022 Colorado Press & Media Recognition Banquet should there be such a thing. I bet the Daily and Ryan would score an award. His personal perspectives are noted, and his content is refreshing. Now, if we can just keep him!

Tommy King

Edwards