Letter: Let’s help Hana

A lifetime local, born and raised in Eagle County, needs some help! Hana Samuelson grew up in Eagle County. Many of you may know her mother as Stephanie or ‘’Sunshine’’who works for ECO Transit at the Vail Transportation Center. Hana moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year to start her journey with her new boyfriend and was just getting settled into her new life when she noticed a lump in her throat.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. They performed surgery to remove the cancer, but it hasn’t gone as smoothly as they figured it would. Her vocal cords froze up and they had to perform a tracheostomy and put her on a feeding tube.

Although we believe she will be fine eventually, she is struggling right now and won’t be able to work for a while. I’m hoping everybody can pitch in and help her out with living expenses, speech therapy, etc. in her time of need. Her sister started a GoFundMe for her so she can focus on her health and not be worried about other things until she can return to work. If you would like to help Hana on her road to recovery, go to https://gofund.me/208bff6f . Let’s help this kid!

Lonnie Clarke

Eagle