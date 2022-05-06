Letter: Let’s hope condemnation brings Vail Resorts back to the table

I wish to thank the members of the Vail Town Council who voted to pass Resolution 22. In addition, I thank all seven of the council members for their thoughtful comments regarding the resistance they have faced from Vail Resorts while trying to negotiate various alternative workforce housing options over the past several years.

Clearly, Vail Resorts tried to use its employee base to vilify the current Town Council. It was quite clear at the May 3 meeting that everyone in attendance is in favor of creating more affordable workforce housing, most especially the Town Council. The negotiating leverage that was sought in voting to explore eminent domain by the council was necessary to encourage Vail Resorts to come to the table after it became obvious company officials had no intention to do so.

Let’s hope it works. If it doesn’t, I fully support going forward with condemnation so that our herd of bighorn sheep will be saved. The preferable approach would be for all parties to work together to come up with a meaningful solution to this urgent problem.

Pati Marsh

Vail