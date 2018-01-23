Letter: Let’s keep our ship of state on the right course with current board, Eagle-Vail

As 27-year absentee owners of a unit at SunRiver Condos, we submit this letter in support of John Jacobs, Judd Watts and Steven Daniels for re-election to the board of the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association.

In the past couple of years under their leadership, we have seen a marked improvement in areas of infrastructure rehabs, asset stewardship, staffing and fiscal responsibility. Applying their collective expertise, professionalism and solid management practices, their accomplishments have been most impressive.

In quest of power and control, past boards have spread their tentacles widely throughout the valley at the deprivation and neglect of the rights and privileges of ownership. Some of the letters to you would have us believe that our Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association is heading into a crisis. We see it differently, as we believe it has been a two-year emergence from the brink of crisis.

Too often boards, unfettered, morph into petty bureaucracies that embrace the 3-M mantra and management style with the mentality that the solutions to all problems are solved by more money, more manpower and more materials.

The aforementioned gents have their stuff together, with a long-term vision for the health and efficiency of the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association. Let's all join together with our votes and give them the opportunity to continue to work in the best interests of our members and keep our ship of state on the right course.

Thank you,

Jack and Susan Henderson

Branson West, Missouri