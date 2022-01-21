Letter: Let’s let the market set wages

This letter is in response to Nina Kazazian’s recent letter. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, though anyone would agree that a “living wage” for all is a great ambition, I would argue that the marketplace does a far better job of allocating resources than the Vail Town Council.

Penalizing large employers with forced wages will have the opposite effect of raising all wages. All businesses in Vail are profit-making or profit-objective. The impact of legislated wages will result in shortages of jobs, services, opportunities and business failure. Some believe that by penalizing large businesses, small businesses are unaffected.

Unfortunately, small business, particularly in a place like Vail, are the pilot fish that depend on the success of the whale.

Hated, or loved (dependent on the snow or time of day), Vail Resorts is the whale. The company’s good or bad decisions are subject to the marketplace. If Vail Resorts underpays, the bodies don’t show up (like this year), and their customers are very unhappy. If they overpay, their shareholders aren’t very happy. It’s not an easy job.

Let the market decide. The folks who run VR are not stupid. I hope not — we depend on them for many things. They will figure it out, and the employees will make the right decisions about their opportunities.

Lloyd Tulp

Vail