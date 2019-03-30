Letter: Let’s make a deal on Hahnewald barn

As an Avon resident, I feel compelled to respond to the resident of Edwards who felt it necessary to comment on the Hanewald barn issue. To begin with, she should have done a bit more due diligence as most of the activities she proposes are incompatible with the size of the structure. Additionally, she offers no solutions as to who would fund the activities she so glibly proposes as well as who would control and patrol the use of the barn … it will require management .

And finally, perhaps she and her fellow Edwards residents could be convinced to assist Avon with the $6-8 million required to move and refurbish this structure so that the taxpayers of Avon are not footing this enormous bill for the use of adjoining communities. So, let’s make a deal!

Greer Gardner