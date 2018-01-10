Letter: Let’s move from dogma to pragmatism in Eagle-Vail
January 10, 2018
There are been numerous letters to the editor, social media posts and neighborhood antics regarding the governance of little unincorporated Eagle-Vail. The neighborhood has been divided over the past few years, and we've slid into an unfortunate "he said, no he said" situation over any number of (mostly innocuous and petty) issues to the point that we are at risk of losing our sense of community. We're lost in a sea of dogma, when what we need most is pragmatism.
Are there multiple solutions to the same problem? You bet. Can diverse people think of things with totally different perspectives while working together to solve an issue? For sure. Believe it or not, everyone has a different way of thinking about the same thing. Six plus three equals nine, but so does five plus four. The way you do things isn't always the only way to do things, and we've apparently forgotten this.
But there is good news; there is a Property Owners Association election in Eagle-Vail. I'm voting for Lance Richards, Joanna Hopkins and Dan Ramker because I believe they embrace the diversity of opinion that makes a community strong. These are qualified, experienced, thoughtful and open-minded candidates who will be pragmatic and thoughtful in their decision-making and who have the ability to bridge the divide that currently exists and has grown exponentially in recent years.
I encourage my neighbors in Eagle-Vail to avoid the various negative antics running rampant in the community. It doesn't need to be this way. Please join me in voting for Lance Richards, Joanna Hopkins and Dan Ramker for the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association.
Chris Romer
Eagle-Vail
