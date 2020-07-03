Letter: Let’s not get complacent

I hope all our visitors, and quite a few of our residents, read Richard Carnes’ column on June 30. He pleads very well for facemask

use, and adds, “Why does everything have to be political?”

In the same issue, there were two excellent letters on this subject from the Reimers of Vail and Ms. Klein of Edwards. And, the Avon Town Council is considering a mask ordinance (which was approved Tuesday night). Good! I wish Eagle and all the other towns in the Eagle River Valley would do the same. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, just told a Senate committee hearing, “We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.”

I’m sending Carnes’ article to my nurse daughter in the San Luis Valley. She says visitors are coming in, and the virus is spreading fast. (She works in a nursing home and is the designated nurse to hole up with anyone who contracts the virus.) Maybe it will inspire her to write to the Alamosa paper.

Colorado and Eagle County have done a much better job than many places in the U.S., but let’s not get complacent. Please, wear your mask.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle