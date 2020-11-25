Letter: Let’s not lose this ski season, too

I keep wondering how it is that the cases in Eagle County are rising so dramatically when I read so much about how everyone is being so careful. But I had some experiences recently that help explain it. I skied in Vail on Opening Day and on Sunday, Nov. 22. Every time I was in a lift line, I had to ask the people behind me to stand back. Other than my own distancing, most of the time it was impossible to tell from the lift line that there was a pandemic going on.

That isn’t all. Earlier in the week I had to take two trips to Big O Tires in EagleVail. Both times I visited Big O there were no employees wearing masks. I asked the two people I dealt with to put masks on; the first person told me he was exempt and the second said he didn’t have one. When I left, I called the police who said they’d send over a deputy.

We are in a pandemic and it’s going to keep on raging until people use their heads. We’ve already lost the better part of a year. Let’s not lose this ski season, too.

Richard Kestenbaum

Edwards