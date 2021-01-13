Letter: Let’s not mistake what happened last Wednesday

Last week on Wednesday was an act of domestic terrorism. The thugs who broke into the Capitol are not patriots, they’re not nationalists, they do not have America’s best interest at heart. President Trump caused the insurrection that happened at the Capitol, he kept repeating spurious claims of voter and election fraud and empowered his goons to storm the capitol.

At a Georgia rally on January 4, Trump said “we’re going to take what they did to us on Nov. 3. We’re going to take it back.” This is very clear incitement for insurrection. In his speech before the riot, Trump told supporters “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol … You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.” He very clearly incited insurrection, and it’s impossible to change my mind on that.

I’m also sad to say that Rep. Lauren Boebert helped foment insurrection too.

Last Wednesday, when Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, she tweeted, “We were locked in the House Chambers.” Soon after, she tweeted, “The Speaker has been removed from the chambers.”

She was very clearly revealing Speaker Pelosi’s location to put her in danger. She intentionally revealed her whereabouts with the clear intention of putting her at risk. Section III of the 14th Amendment states that “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress… having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress… to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

She has clearly violated the Constitution and for that, I call for her resignation. She’s dangerous, her criminal record can be found at laurensrapsheet.com, and her rhetoric is embarrassing.

Alvaro Marin Garcia

Gypsum